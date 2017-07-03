Reyes will start at shortstop and man the leadoff spot Monday against the Nationals.

With Curtis Granderson (hip) unavailable, the Mets will go with their third leadoff option in as many days in Reyes. The veteran shortstop is barely hitting over .200 on the season, but he's turned things around since mid-June, contributing five multi-hit efforts in his last 16 starts. Look for him to drop back to a bottom-third spot in the order once Granderson is cleared to return.