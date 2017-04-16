Mets' Jose Reyes: Back to seventh Sunday

Reyes will start at shortstop and hit seventh in the order Sunday against the Marlins.

Reyes was back in the leadoff spot for Saturday's game while Curtis Granderson hit sixth, but it will be Granderson atop the order Sunday afternoon. Reyes owns just a .170 on-base percentage this season, and after another hitless effort (0-for-3) Saturday, his opportunities to bat leadoff may be dwindling.