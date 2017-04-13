Mets' Jose Reyes: Benched for Thursday's game
Reyes is not in the lineup for Thursday's series opener against the Marlins, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.
There had been rumblings Reyes could be poised for trip to the bench amid his freezing-cold start to the year (.054/.079/.081). The Mets will be hoping this day off will help their Opening Day third baseman snap out of his early-season funk. If not, his playing time could start to dip significantly, especially if David Wright (shoulder) is able to return soon.
