Mets' Jose Reyes: Could be benched for "mental break"

Reyes might be out of the lineup Thursday after another hitless performance Wednesday dropped his batting average to .054 (2-for-37), Mike Puma of The New York Post reports.

Mets manager Terry Collins has already tried dropping Reyes out of the leadoff spot, so sitting him entirely for a day or two would seem to be the next logical step. With Wei-Yin Chen on the mound for the Marlins on Thursday, Wilmer Flores would probably get the start at third base in Reyes' place.