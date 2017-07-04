Reyes led off Tuesday's game in Washington with a home run, but he went hitless in his four subsequent at-bats.

That leaves his batting average lingering at .209, and Reyes' power-speed combo (seven homers, 10 steals) isn't doing enough to make up for that. However, he didn't make any of Tuesday's outs via strikeout, leaving him with just 40 whiffs in 310 plate appearances -- not the stuff of a Mendoza Line hitter. It's hard to expect a big second-half outburst from the 34-year-old Reyes, but he's certainly due for an improvement in batted-ball luck.