Mets' Jose Reyes: Hits leadoff homer Tuesday
Reyes led off Tuesday's game in Washington with a home run, but he went hitless in his four subsequent at-bats.
That leaves his batting average lingering at .209, and Reyes' power-speed combo (seven homers, 10 steals) isn't doing enough to make up for that. However, he didn't make any of Tuesday's outs via strikeout, leaving him with just 40 whiffs in 310 plate appearances -- not the stuff of a Mendoza Line hitter. It's hard to expect a big second-half outburst from the 34-year-old Reyes, but he's certainly due for an improvement in batted-ball luck.
More News
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...