Reyes (forearm/hand) is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Rockies.

This marks the second consecutive game Reyes will miss after being hit by a pitch in Sunday's contest. Although it doesn't appear that the veteran is good to go yet, he'll likely see a downturn in playing time even when he is healthy due to the presence of top prospect Amed Rosario, who will replace him at shortstop again Wednesday.

