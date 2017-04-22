Mets' Jose Reyes: Not in Saturday's lineup
Reyes is not in the Mets' lineup Saturday against the Nationals.
It's a routine day off for Reyes, who is mired in the midst of a 2-for-22 slump over the last week. T.J. Rivera takes over at third base, and could be line for further playing opportunities unless the veteran can reverse his miserable start to the season.
