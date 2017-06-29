Mets' Jose Reyes: Pulls north of Mendoza Line
Reyes went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run against the Marlins on Wednesday, lifting his batting average to .202.
Reyes is finally back over the Mendoza Line for the first time since May 29. Incredibly, his average hasn't been higher than .208 at any point this season, and he hasn't been particularly hot lately, so it's hard to generate much optimism off this performance. That said, Reyes has contributed a bit of pop and a bit of speed, and some corrective BABIP luck could see him return to the realm of fantasy respectability, at least in deeper leagues.
