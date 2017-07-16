Reyes went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base during Saturday's win over Colorado.

The veteran is sporting an 18-for-44 stretch with a 1.198 OPS, three homers, seven RBI, a stolen base and nine runs through his past 12 games. Reyes is making up for a dreadful start with a .333/.375/.667 slash line dating back to June 16, so a strong second half isn't out of the question.