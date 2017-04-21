Mets' Jose Reyes: Steals first base of campaign

Reyes went 1-for-4 with a run and a stolen base during Thursday's loss to Philadelphia.

The 33-year-old veteran sports a .105/.190/.140 slash line with a 23.8 strikeout percentage, and he's still chasing his first multi-hit game and RBI of the season. In the majority of formats, fantasy owners shouldn't be showing the same amount of patience with Reyes as the Mets are.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories