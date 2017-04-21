Mets' Jose Reyes: Steals first base of campaign

Reyes went 1-for-4 with a run and a stolen base during Thursday's loss to Philadelphia.

The 33-year-old veteran sports a .105/.190/.140 slash line with a 23.8 strikeout percentage, and he's still chasing his first multi-hit game and RBI of the season. In the majority of formats, fantasy owners shouldn't be showing the same amount of patience with Reyes as the Mets are.