Mets' Jose Reyes: Three hits in Friday's win
Reyes went 3-for-5 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI in Friday's win over the Rockies.
He has six multihit performances in his last 11 games, posting a .400/.419/.725 slash line with two homers, six RBI and eight runs over that stretch. With Amed Rosario champing at the bit for a promotion to the big leagues, Reyes' current form can only improve his value in the trade market as the Mets look to clear spots for their top prospects.
