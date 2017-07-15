Play

Reyes went 3-for-5 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI in Friday's win over the Rockies.

He has six multihit performances in his last 11 games, posting a .400/.419/.725 slash line with two homers, six RBI and eight runs over that stretch. With Amed Rosario champing at the bit for a promotion to the big leagues, Reyes' current form can only improve his value in the trade market as the Mets look to clear spots for their top prospects.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast