Mets' Jose Reyes: Will play for Team Dominican Republic at WBC

Reyes has been named to the Dominican Republic team for the WBC, The NY Daily News reports.

He joins Mets teammates Jeurys Familia and Hansel Robles on the DR roster. Reyes could end up being the team's starting shortstop, as his main competition for the spot would seem to come from Jonathan Villar, but the Dominican squad also features a number of infielders who can handle multiple positions, so Reyes could get an early jump on the super-utility role he's expected to fill for the Mets in 2017.