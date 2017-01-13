Edgin and the Mets avoided arbitration with the Mets on Friday, Adam Rubin of ESPN reports.

After logging at least 20 innings in each season between 2012 and 2014, Edgin saw zero innings in 2015 and just 10.1 in 2016. Those 2016 innings didn't go too well either, as he allowed six earned runs and also walked six, so don't expect too large a figure in his settlement with the Mets.