Mets' Josh Smoker: Activated on Thursday
The Mets activated Smoker from the 10-day disabled list Thursday.
The left-hander will assume a decent setup role, considering he's punched out 36 in 29 frames. The 7.45 ERA hides Smoker's decent skills that should keep him in at least moderate-leverage situations.
