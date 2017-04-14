Smoker threw three shutout innings of relief in Thursday's extra-inning win over the Marlins, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out five.

Entering the game in the 12th inning, Smoker breezed through his three frames, throwing 26 of 38 pitches for strikes as part of a heroic effort by the entire Mets' bullpen. The 28-year-old has had a rough start to the campaign, walking at least one batter in four straight appearances, but Thursday's outing lowered his ERA to 3.38 over 5.1 innings and may have signaled that the lefty with the 95 mph fastball has turned a corner.