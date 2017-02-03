Smoker will compete for a spot in the Mets' bullpen this spring.

The 28-year-old, a first round pick of the Nationals way back in 2007, has had a long journey to the majors, but after posting a 25:4 K:BB in 15.1 innings with the Mets last year, he seems to have finally proven himself. The team has been looking for a veteran lefty this offseason but hasn't yet brought in anyone, leaving Smoker at the top of a depth chart that also includes Sean Gilmartin and Josh Edgin. Even if the Mets do sign a more established left-handed relief arm, though, Smoker seems likely to break camp on the 25-man roster, even if it's in a lower-leverage role.