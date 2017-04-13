Mets' Juan Lagares: Activated from DL
Lagares (oblique) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Thursday, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.
Lagares has been steadily making his way back from a strained oblique he suffered late in spring training, and it appears he's now ready to rejoin the Mets. The 28-year-old should see a couple of starts a week as he returns to his role as a reserve outfielder. Paul Sewald was optioned to Triple-A as a corresponding move.
