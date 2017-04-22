Mets' Juan Lagares: Leading off Saturday
Lagares is starting in center field and batting leadoff for Saturday's game against the Nationals, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.
It's just the second time this season Lagares has hit leadoff and the first time he will start in consecutive games. Evidently, the 28-year-old figures to be a major beneficiary in a Mets' lineup depleted by injuries, primarily taking over for Yoenis Cespedes (hamstring) while Jay Bruce takes over at first base. He will need to improve upon his .091 average, however, if he is to continue seeing opportunities.
