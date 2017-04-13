Mets' Juan Lagares: Likely to start Friday
Manager Terry Collins said Lagares will likely start in center field against the Marlins on Friday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Lagares was activated from the 10-day disabled list Thursday, and the Mets are wasting no time getting him back into action, as Collins noted he's full go medically. With southpaw Adam Conley taking the mound for Miami on Friday, it appears righty-hitting Lagares will take over for lefty-hitting Curtis Granderson in center field.
