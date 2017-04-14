Mets' Juan Lagares: Sees action in Thursday's marathon
Lagares came on as part of a double-switch in the 10th inning of Thursday's win over the Marlins, playing center field for the next seven innings and going 0-for-3.
The Mets' original plan called for Lagares to take Thursday off after being activated from the DL and get the start Friday against left-hander Adam Conley, but that plan got tossed out the window during the 16-inning marathon. Conley ended up pitching the final innings for Miami and will be replaced on the mound by Edinson Volquez on Friday, so expect Lagares to remain on the bench until the next time the Mets face a southpaw.
