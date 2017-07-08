Dunn, 21, has a 4.74 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 49:34 K:BB in 68.1 innings for High-A St. Lucie.

The Mets jumped last year's 19th overall pick from short-season ball to High-A, and thus far the results have not been great. His lack of control is particularly concerning for a college arm in the lower levels of the minors. There are plenty of electric arms that are producing at Low-A and High-A, so Dunn's lack of performance is hurting his stock.