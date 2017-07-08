Mets' Justin Dunn: Struggling at High-A
Dunn, 21, has a 4.74 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 49:34 K:BB in 68.1 innings for High-A St. Lucie.
The Mets jumped last year's 19th overall pick from short-season ball to High-A, and thus far the results have not been great. His lack of control is particularly concerning for a college arm in the lower levels of the minors. There are plenty of electric arms that are producing at Low-A and High-A, so Dunn's lack of performance is hurting his stock.
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...