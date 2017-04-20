Plawecki was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday.

The Mets needed some extra catching depth with Travis d'Arnaud (wrist) a bit banged up, so Plawecki will head to the big leagues. The 26-year-old has been solid at the plate back in the minors this season (.270 batting average, seven RBI), but he still appears to be behind Rene Rivera in the pecking order for starts.