Mets' Kevin Plawecki: Returns to majors
Plawecki was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday.
The Mets needed some extra catching depth with Travis d'Arnaud (wrist) a bit banged up, so Plawecki will head to the big leagues. The 26-year-old has been solid at the plate back in the minors this season (.270 batting average, seven RBI), but he still appears to be behind Rene Rivera in the pecking order for starts.
More News
-
Mets' Kevin Plawecki: Sent to Triple-A Las Vegas•
-
Mets' Kevin Plawecki: Hits first spring homer Saturday•
-
Mets' Kevin Plawecki: Handling catching duties Tuesday•
-
Mets' Kevin Plawecki: Will serve as DH in Sunday's game•
-
Mets' Kevin Plawecki: Should return to workouts Monday•
-
Mets' Kevin Plawecki: X-rays on knee come back negative•
-
Podcast: Buying or Selling
We know Washington and Texas have already changed closers, so is St. Louis next? Not all of...
-
Waivers: Garrett, Vargas make cases
Amir Garrett is widely owned by now, but not Jason Vargas. Scott White touches on them and...
-
Prospects: Is Meadows the answer?
Austin Meadows would seem like a logical choice to step in for the suspended Starling Marte,...
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Heath Cummings says it's fine to trade Eric Thames, just make sure you sell high.
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...