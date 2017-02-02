Mets' Kevin Plawecki: Will compete for 25-man roster spot this spring
Plawecki will compete with Rene Rivera for the backup catcher spot on the Mets' 25-man roster this spring.
The team will give Travis d'Arnaud at least one more chance to prove he can stay healthy and effective, so Plawecki could find himself back at Triple-A Las Vegas for the fourth straight season. The 25-year-old has put up some good batting averages in the desert, including a .300/.348/.484 line in 190 at-bats in 2016, but has yet to translate that production to the majors.
