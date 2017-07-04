Mets' Logan Taylor: Suffers concussion in robbery attempt
Taylor was the victim of an attempted robbery Saturday in Salt Lake City and sustained a concussion during the incident, Betsy Helfand of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. He was later placed on the 7-day disabled list at Triple-A Las Vegas.
According to the police report, Taylor was approached by a homeless man carrying a tire iron and a sock full rocks and was struck in the back of the head after refusing to hand over his wallet. Taylor was fortunate to avoid a more serious injury in the incident, but did require a trip to the hospital and required six or seven staples in the back of his head to seal a gash. The 25-year-old has since received clearance to travel with the team, but he'll have to pass through all steps of the concussion protocol before appearing in games again. Taylor has posted a 3.96 ERA and 1.47 WHIP over 38.2 innings in relief this season.
