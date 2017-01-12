Mets' Lucas Duda: Agrees to one-year deal to avoid arbitration

Duda agreed to a one-year, $7.25 million contract with the Mets on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

The 30-year-old slugger got a slight bump in pay for 2017 despite playing in just 47 contests last season due to a back issue. Duda did smack 57 home runs over the two seasons prior and posted an OPS over .800 in both campaigns, giving him a track record to point to in negotiations. He should start against righties this year, with Wilmer Flores serving as the first baseman against left-handed pitching.