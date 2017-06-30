Mets' Lucas Duda: Back in lineup Friday
Duda (illness) is starting at first base and batting fifth Friday against the Phillies.
Duda didn't start in Thursday's series finale against the Marlins due to flu-like symptoms, but did make an appearance as a pinch hitter. The 31-year-old returns to his regular post at first base, where he's hitting .251 with 13 home runs this season, in addition to a .915 OPS.
