Mets' Lucas Duda: Back in lineup Friday

Duda (illness) is starting at first base and batting fifth Friday against the Phillies.

Duda didn't start in Thursday's series finale against the Marlins due to flu-like symptoms, but did make an appearance as a pinch hitter. The 31-year-old returns to his regular post at first base, where he's hitting .251 with 13 home runs this season, in addition to a .915 OPS.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories