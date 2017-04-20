Mets' Lucas Duda: Exits game with elbow hyperextension
Duda exited Wednesday's game against the Phillies early with a hyperextended left elbow, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.
Duda appeared to injure his arm on a collision at first base with Cesar Hernandez. The first baseman stayed in the game for the remainder of the half-inning, but was pinch hit for by Wilmer Flores in the bottom of the fifth. It's unclear how severe the hyperextension is, so we'll have to wait for more details to become available. He'll be considered day-to-day for now.
