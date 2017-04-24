Mets' Lucas Duda: Expects to return when eligible
Duda (elbow) said Sunday that he believes he will return from the DL once eligible, Matt Ehalt of the Bergen Record reports.
Duda did add that he still needs to regain full range of motion in his elbow, but it sounds like he has little doubt he will do so before the end of April. His DL move was made retroactive to April 20, meaning he's eligible to return as soon as April 30. Duda isn't hitting at a high clip early on this season, but he's getting on base regularly and already has four homers in 42 at-bats.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...