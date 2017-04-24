Mets' Lucas Duda: Expects to return when eligible

Duda (elbow) said Sunday that he believes he will return from the DL once eligible, Matt Ehalt of the Bergen Record reports.

Duda did add that he still needs to regain full range of motion in his elbow, but it sounds like he has little doubt he will do so before the end of April. His DL move was made retroactive to April 20, meaning he's eligible to return as soon as April 30. Duda isn't hitting at a high clip early on this season, but he's getting on base regularly and already has four homers in 42 at-bats.