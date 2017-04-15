Mets' Lucas Duda: Gets day off Saturday

Duda is not in the lineup Saturday against the Marlins, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

This isn't much of a surprise, as Wilmer Flores will take over at first base with southpaw Adam Conley toeing the rubber. His brutal slash line against lefties last season (.133/.188/.267) will likely keep him out against left-handers whenever possible.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories