Mets' Lucas Duda: Having elbow tested Thursday

Duda is undergoing tests on his hyperextended elbow Thursday, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.

Duda injured his elbow in Wednesday's game after being involved in a collision at first base and was forced to leave the game shortly after. Once the results of the tests are available, an estimated return for Duda should become clear. Wilmer Flores is currently dealing with an infection, so Jay Bruce will likely move to first base until Flores are Duda are back in full health.