Mets' Lucas Duda: Heading to DL
Duda has been placed on the 10-day DL with a hyperextended elbow.
Duda has been dealing with the ailment since colliding with Cesar Hernandez during Wednesday's game against the Phillies and subsequent tests appear to have confirmed the extent. The first baseman is hitting .238 this season with four home runs and a .931 OPS, but he'll be out for a couple of weeks. Jay Bruce will likely receive the lion's share of starts at first base, though T.J. Rivera could see some chances as well.
