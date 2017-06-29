Mets' Lucas Duda: Held out with illness
Duda is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Marlins due to an illness, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
A stomach bug will force Duda to the bench for a second straight contest. He'll be considered day-to-day for now; T.J. Rivera will start in his place at first base.
