Mets' Lucas Duda: Held out with illness

Duda is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Marlins due to an illness, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

A stomach bug will force Duda to the bench for a second straight contest. He'll be considered day-to-day for now; T.J. Rivera will start in his place at first base.

