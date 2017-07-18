Mets' Lucas Duda: Hits 16th homer Monday
Duda went 2-for-4 with a solo home run during Monday's loss to St. Louis.
Duda's .905 OPS jumps off the page, but because he's been limited to just 66 games, he's collected only 34 RBI and 28 runs. Overall, he's provided serviceable fantasy marks, and as long as he stays healthy, the first baseman should continue to provide solid numbers going forward.
