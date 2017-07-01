Mets' Lucas Duda: Hitting fifth Saturday

Duda (illness) is starting at first base and hitting fifth Saturday against the Phillies.

He was a late scratch Friday as he was not fully over the illness that bothered him for a couple days earlier in the week. Duda has a pretty favorable matchup against righty Jeremy Hellickson. He is slashing .264/.384/.556 against righties on the season.

