Mets' Lucas Duda: Hitting fifth Saturday
Duda (illness) is starting at first base and hitting fifth Saturday against the Phillies.
He was a late scratch Friday as he was not fully over the illness that bothered him for a couple days earlier in the week. Duda has a pretty favorable matchup against righty Jeremy Hellickson. He is slashing .264/.384/.556 against righties on the season.
