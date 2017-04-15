Mets' Lucas Duda: Launches fourth homer Friday

Duda went 2-for-3 with two walks and a solo home run in Friday's loss to the Marlins.

The fifth-inning blast off Edinson Volquez, Duda's fourth homer of the season, briefly gave the Mets their last lead of the game. The 31-year-old's enjoying a strong start to 2017, slashing .286/.390/.686 through 10 games, but with left-hander Adam Conley set to take the mound for Miami on Saturday, look for Duda to be back on the bench.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories