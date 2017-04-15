Mets' Lucas Duda: Launches fourth homer Friday

Duda went 2-for-3 with two walks and a solo home run in Friday's loss to the Marlins.

The fifth-inning blast off Edinson Volquez, Duda's fourth homer of the season, briefly gave the Mets their last lead of the game. The 31-year-old's enjoying a strong start to 2017, slashing .286/.390/.686 through 10 games, but with left-hander Adam Conley set to take the mound for Miami on Saturday, look for Duda to be back on the bench.