Mets' Lucas Duda: Out of lineup Thursday

Duda is not in the lineup Thursday against the Marlins, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.

This is the second time the Mets have lined up against southpaw Wei-Yin Chen this season, and given Duda's abysmal slash line against lefties last season (.133/.188/.267), he will again head to the bench for the matchup. Wilmer Flores will take over at first base for the game.

