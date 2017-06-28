Mets' Lucas Duda: Out of lineup Wednesday

Duda is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Marlins.

After starting the past five games, the first baseman will get a day off with left-hander Jeff Locke on the mound for Miami. In his place, Wilmer Flores is manning first while batting fifth in the order.

