Mets' Lucas Duda: Out of lineup with elbow injury
Duda (elbow) is out of the lineup Thursday against the Phillies.
Duda will have the day to recover after hyperextending his elbow in Wednesday's game. There's yet to be any indication that he'll end up on the DL, so consider him day-to-day until further notice. Jay Bruce will fill in at first base for Thursday's game with Duda out of the lineup.
More News
-
Podcast: Buying or Selling
We know Washington and Texas have already changed closers, so is St. Louis next? Not all of...
-
Waivers: Garrett, Vargas make cases
Amir Garrett is widely owned by now, but not Jason Vargas. Scott White touches on them and...
-
Prospects: Is Meadows the answer?
Austin Meadows would seem like a logical choice to step in for the suspended Starling Marte,...
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Heath Cummings says it's fine to trade Eric Thames, just make sure you sell high.
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...