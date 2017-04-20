Mets' Lucas Duda: Out of lineup with elbow injury

Duda (elbow) is out of the lineup Thursday against the Phillies.

Duda will have the day to recover after hyperextending his elbow in Wednesday's game. There's yet to be any indication that he'll end up on the DL, so consider him day-to-day until further notice. Jay Bruce will fill in at first base for Thursday's game with Duda out of the lineup.

