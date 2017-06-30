Mets' Lucas Duda: Scratched from Friday's lineup

Duda was scratched from Friday's lineup with flu-like symptoms.

Duda was day-to-day with an illness prior to Friday's game, and it appears as though he was unable to go after all. The first baseman will spend his third straight game out of the lineup (although he did come in to pinch hit during Thursday's affair), as T.J. Rivera received the late addition to the starting lineup. He should be considered day-to-day yet again.