Mets' Lucas Duda: Slugs three XBH in Friday's win

Duda went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's win over the Giants.

It's his first homer in eight games and 13th of the year. Duda had been mired in a slump, hitting .135 (5-for-37) over his prior 13 games, but the explosion of extra-base hits seems like a strong sign he's about to heat up again.