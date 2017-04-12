Mets' Luis Carpio: Back in action
Carpio (shoulder) has returned to the field, playing primarily second base for Low-A Columbia. He is hitting .381/.536/.429 with three steals through 21 at-bats.
He has started five of six games at the keystone, with the other start coming at shortstop. Carpio has a very impressive 5:6 K:BB and is 3-for-3 on stolen-base attempts. This is his first taste of a full-season league after missing the entire 2016 season following shoulder surgery, so it is very impressive that he has hit the ground running. Now would be a good time to pick him up in really deep dynasty leagues if he is available.
