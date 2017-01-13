Mets' Matt Harvey: Avoids arbitration

Harvey (shoulder) agreed to a one-year, $5.125 million deal with the Mets on Friday, avoiding arbitration, the New York Times' James Wagner reports.

He can earn an extra $100,000 in performance bonuses. Harvey was throwing with no tingling in his fingers before Christmas, which is a good sign as he recovers from thoracic outlet syndrome. There is a ton of risk involved with that procedure, and success stories of other pitchers returning to peak form after the surgery are hard to find. That said, there will come a time in every draft where the reward outweighs the risk.