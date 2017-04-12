Mets' Matt Harvey: Cleared to make next start
Harvey (hamstring) has been cleared to make his next scheduled start Sunday against the Marlins, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Harvey ended up exiting Tuesday's start against the Phillies after experiencing some cramping in his hamstring, but after receiving treatment for the issue after the game, it looks like his health is on solid ground. The right-hander was rolling prior to his departure Tuesday and came away with his second win in as many decisions, so he's done well to assuage concerns that the thoracic outlet syndrome he required last season would derail his career.
