Mets' Matt Harvey: Feels great heading into spring training

Harvey (shoulder) said he feels great after going through a normal offseason, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.

The right-hander underwent thoracic outlet surgery over the summer, but James Wagner of the New York Times adds that Harvey is able to throw a baseball effortlessly again, something he couldn't say last season. Harvey has been throwing since before Christmas, but he still carries a lot of risk heading into 2017 given his extensive injury history and his struggles during the 2016 campaign.