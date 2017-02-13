Mets' Matt Harvey: Feels great heading into spring training

Harvey (shoulder) said he feels great after going through a normal offseason, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.

The right-hander underwent thoracic outlet surgery over the summer, but James Wagner of the New York Times adds that Harvey is able to throw a baseball effortlessly again, something he couldn't say last season. Harvey has been throwing since before Christmas, but he still carries a lot of risk heading into 2017 given his extensive injury history and his struggles during the 2016 campaign.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola