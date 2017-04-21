Mets' Matt Harvey: Moved up to Friday
Harvey will start Friday against the Nationals, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports.
Harvey will move up a day to start in place of Jacob deGrom, who has been pushed back to Saturday due to neck stiffness. The Mets had an off day Monday, so Harvey will be on normal rest against Tanner Roark and the Nats. Harvey has posted a 2.45 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 15:3 K:BB through three starts this season, but the peripherals suggest some regression is in store (3.90 FIP).
More News
-
Mets' Matt Harvey: Tosses quality start, earns no-decision•
-
Mets' Matt Harvey: Cleared to make next start•
-
Mets' Matt Harvey: Expects to make next start•
-
Mets' Matt Harvey: Diagnosed with tight hamstring•
-
Mets' Matt Harvey: Exits game with apparent leg injury•
-
Mets' Matt Harvey: Picks up win in season debut•
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...
-
Waiver Wire: Conforto's opening
With injuries starting to pile up already for the Mets, what are the chances Michael Conforto...
-
Could Jason Vargas be this good?
Jason Vargas has been the most surprising pitcher in Fantasy Baseball so far. Scott White discusses...
-
Don't give up on these six pitchers
Before you hit the 'drop' button, Chris Towers identifies six pitchers you should not give...
-
Podcast: Buying or Selling
We know Washington and Texas have already changed closers, so is St. Louis next? Not all of...
-
Waivers: Garrett, Vargas step up
Amir Garrett is widely owned by now, but not Jason Vargas. Scott White touches on them and...