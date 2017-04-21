Mets' Matt Harvey: Moved up to Friday

Harvey will start Friday against the Nationals, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports.

Harvey will move up a day to start in place of Jacob deGrom, who has been pushed back to Saturday due to neck stiffness. The Mets had an off day Monday, so Harvey will be on normal rest against Tanner Roark and the Nats. Harvey has posted a 2.45 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 15:3 K:BB through three starts this season, but the peripherals suggest some regression is in store (3.90 FIP).