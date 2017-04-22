Mets' Matt Harvey: Pitches well in Friday no-decision

Harvey (2-0) struck out two and allowed three runs on four hits and two walks over seven innings in a no-decision against the Nationals on Friday.

It wasn't a particularly dominant performance from the Dark Knight, who served up homers to Bryce Harper and Jose Lobaton, but Harvey gave the Mets a chance to win before Jeurys Familia lost the strike zone in the 11th inning. Harvey's next start will come Thursday at home against the Braves.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories