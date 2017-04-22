Mets' Matt Harvey: Pitches well in Friday no-decision

Harvey (2-0) struck out two and allowed three runs on four hits and two walks over seven innings in a no-decision against the Nationals on Friday.

It wasn't a particularly dominant performance from the Dark Knight, who served up homers to Bryce Harper and Jose Lobaton, but Harvey gave the Mets a chance to win before Jeurys Familia lost the strike zone in the 11th inning. Harvey's next start will come Thursday at home against the Braves.