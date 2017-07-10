Mets' Matt Harvey: Starting throwing program after All-Star break

Harvey, sidelined since June 15 with a stress injury of the scapula bone in his right shoulder, will begin his own throwing program after the All-Star break, though there is no timetable for his possible return this season, Newsday reports.

Pitching coach Dan Warthen said that the procedure Harvey underwent last year to correct thoracic outlet syndrome left him with weakness in the muscles behind his throwing shoulder, which led to problems as he tried to pitch during the first half. It wasn't determined until after Harvey went on the disabled list that the muscles behind his right shoulder were roughly half the size of those on his left, which is why his velocity dropped after the first inning of his starts. Harvey has been building up those muscles and will take the next step in his rehab by throwing, though it's still possible he misses the rest of the season.