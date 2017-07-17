Mets' Matt Harvey: Starts throwing Monday
Harvey (shoulder) played catch with fellow rehabbing starter Noah Syndergaard on Monday, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.
As expected, "The Dark Knight" will begin his throwing program with the hope of returning to action this season. No timetable for his return has been given by the team, although given that the muscles behind his right shoulder are smaller than those on the left, there's still a chance he could miss the rest of the season.
