Mets' Matt Harvey: Tosses quality start, earns no-decision

Harvey threw six innings of one-run ball en route to a no-decision Sunday against the Marlins, allowing seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts.

Harvey exited his previous start prematurely because of a hamstring issue but showed no signs of the ailment in tossing his second quality start in three tries. He allowed just one extra-base hit and worked rather efficiently, throwing 66 percent of his 91 pitches for strikes through six frames. Harvey owns a middling 7.4 K/9 through 18.1 innings, but fantasy owners will have to be pleased with his 2.45 ERA and 0.98 WHIP. He will look to build on what has been a strong beginning to the campaign Saturday against the Nationals.