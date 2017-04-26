Mets' Matt Reynolds: Recalled from minors
Reynolds was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Reynolds will give the Mets an extra infield option off the bench after Lucas Duda (elbow) and Wilmer Flores (knee) were placed on the disabled list a few days ago. Only Duda was an everyday starter of the two, and it's expected that Jay Bruce will see most of the at-bats at first base in his stead. As a result, Reynolds doesn't figure to be in line for regular starts with the big club, despite his hot start to the season with Las Vegas, where he hit .300 over 55 plate appearances.
